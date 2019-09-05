Named 5 signs of possible prediabetes
For prediabetes was associated with increased blood sugar levels, though not enough to was given a diagnosis of diabetes.
If the readings of blood sugar levels over three months ranged from 5.7 to 6.4, then we can say that a person has developed prediabetes. This condition does not always lead to diabetes, but the reality is that most people with prediabetes is the patients who will later develop diabetes mellitus type 2.
Prediabetes means that you control the level of glucose in the body failed. In particular, it can be expressed in insufficient insulin production after a meal or with a reduction in the sensitivity of tissues to insulin. People with prediabetes in many cases, does not feel that something is wrong, because it does not appear typical of diabetes symptoms.
By what signs it is possible to smell a rat?
A small weight gain. The development of insulin resistance is accompanied by fat deposition in the abdomen – you can quietly gain a few extra pounds.
Problems with the skin. High blood sugar may be related to the appearance of small fibroids, especially on the shoulders or back. Also, frequent irritation, itching, redness.
Restless sleep. Because of glucose metabolism disorders occur malfunctions of the hormonal system of the body, specifically in the process of developing the pancreas of the hormone insulin, which can lead to insomnia.
Headache. Prediabetes contributes to damage of small blood vessels and capillaries – against this background, frequent severe headaches, particularly pain in the temples.
Problems with vision. In a state of prediabetes is worsening the blood supply that leads to reduced visual acuity.