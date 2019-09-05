Named 5 the main features of aspirin
Created over a century ago, aspirin is still demand for colds, temperature, blood thinning, and in many other cases. However, experts in the field of medicine and health argue that uncontrolled use of this drug may harm the health, so called the main features of its application, which should not be ignored.
First and foremost, experts say that aspirin should not be taken for colds, although many use it to lower the temperature of the body. The fact that regular intake of this drug in one tablet which contains 500 mg of acetylsalicylic acid can trigger the development of ulcers and erosions of the mucous membrane of the digestive tract. Therefore, when the cold is aspirin best to take ibuprofen or paracetamol. Also, do not use the drug in combination with vitamin C, especially at high acidity of the stomach, as the acid level will increase even more, which ultimately will negatively affect the condition of the organ of digestion.
Experts remind: there is no safe aspirin, despite all the assurances of pharmaceutical companies. Lesions of the mucous membranes appear as a result of the drug blocking of the enzyme cyclooxygenase and softening additives in this case are ineffective.
In addition, there is an optimal daily dosage of aspirin. The intake of about 75 mg of the drug will help to get rid of unpleasant symptoms, but will not cause serious damage to the mucous membranes of the intestines and stomach. Do not forget that aspirin is not recommended for children under 15 years, as it can trigger the development of Reye’s disease, which in turn increases the risk of mortality.