Named 5 the typical causes of early aging
Scientists say that the signs of aging, many modern people arise earlier than their ancestors. Experts identify several reasons for this premature aging.
Stress. According to experts, stress factor is the first cause of premature aging of the whole organism and skin in particular. Stress is the reaction of the body that is forced to function under unfavorable circumstances. In particular, stress occurs when the body receives a lot of junk food and suffers from a lack of vitamins and minerals, not getting enough water, suffering from constant lack of sleep, muscle tension and negative thoughts. In the result of some processes in this start to stop or go back, and the immune system will trip all the power to correct the consequences of the changes. As a result, the body becomes vulnerable to infections, viruses and bacteria, it increases the risk of inflammation. All this adds to the aging, both physical and external.
Lack of quality sleep. In modern society, in the conditions of life in big cities this problem is a real beach people. An unbalanced diet, everyday stress, lack of balance between the abundance of work and leisure, an abundance of information from gadgets interfere with the body fully relax at night. As a result, he cannot obtain a full reboot, exhausted. Meanwhile, in the dream, it actively produces hormones of youth and beauty: melatonin and growth hormones. For a long time aging, the need to sleep enough to fall asleep at the same time, preferably before midnight.
Flabby muscles. The lack of muscular load leads to loss of muscle tone and their sagging, ograblenie and eventually to bodily aging. Scientists say that any muscular activity promotes the production of hormones that provide the body the youth. For example, in the brain at the same aktiviziruyutsya synthesis of “pleasure hormones” — endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine. This hormonal reduces the level of cortisol in the body, which is good for the skin, it is important to maintain the beauty and youthfulness of the body.
Poor nutrition. First of all, early aging of modern humans experts have linked the consumption of deep-processed products, and TRANS fats. This food does not provide cells with necessary microelements and as a result, without proper nutrition cells begins to suffer and be updated. In addition, the above-mentioned products have a negative impact on the microflora of the gastrointestinal tract, and to a large extent the work of the intestine depends on how we are healthy and young look.
Bad habits. To the habits which ages people before their time, experts consider, in particular, depressive perception of reality, which is reflected on the exterior in the form of specific facial expressions, making the person over. Also in this list — lack of exercise, slouching and improper posture during sleep, continuous work with gadgets that violate the position of the head.