Named 5 types of medications from heart diseases, providing the side effects

Specialists told about 5 types of drugs to combat disorders in the cardiovascular system, which can harm other organs. They called side effects of these medicines.

Acetylsalicylic acid, or aspirin prescribed to patients for the prevention of thrombosis. However, the drug adversely affects the mucous membranes and can provoke the development of ulcers in the stomach and intestines. Experts stressed that the use of aspirin causes internal bleeding in the digestive tract and even the brain.

Next on the list was diuretics. Diuretics, which are attributed to people with heart failure, can cause lightheadedness, weakness and dizziness. Arrhythmia the doctors attributed to the glycosides, but an overdose of the drug can trigger a cardiac arrest.

Medication beta-blockers are intended for people with diagnoses of angina, hypertension, ischemia, and arrhythmia. The drug may cause bronchial asthma, obstructive bronchitis and hypoglycemia.

In addition, there are risks of developing depression, and erectile dysfunction. The drug nitroglycerin is recommended during ischemia, but among side effects may include headaches and a sharp drop in blood pressure.