Named 6 hidden symptoms of depression
Often people have the initial stage of depression is difficult to determine and the problem becomes noticeable only at obvious signs of a mental disorder. Experts in the field of medicine and health call 6 hidden signs indicating the likely development of the doldrums.
First and foremost, experts recommend to pay attention to irritability. Often, people who show aggression is unusual, start to fall back on family members, colleagues, and even other passengers in public transport or shoppers. Also a hidden sign of depression can be early awakening, despite the fact that there is a desire to relax and sleep in. Should be alerted and the behaviour when the person avoids a “live” communication, immersed in the social network. Thus unconsciously restored the balance of necessary contacts.
In the development of depression may experience “jumps” of appetite, mostly to the downside, but often the opposite happens. The fifth symptom of a hidden – occurring pain in the back and lumbar region. According to scientists, the nerve endings in depressive States become more sensitive, and any awkward body position leads to pain. And last – the complexity of the choice, a man can not quickly make a decision, considering that everything is “not so wrong”. Often this process is accompanied by despair, panic, or tears