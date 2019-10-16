Named 6 key signs of vitamin B12 deficiency
British doctors have listed 6 key signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. Shortness of breath even after little physical exertion is one of the signals of lack of an important nutrient.
According to experts, among scientists there is no consensus on what levels of vitamin B12 are a deficit. The situation is complicated and the place of residence of a person where given different recommendations. Signs of lack of vital minerals are crucial in any case. One of the danger signals — constant feeling of fatigue, if not associated with excessive physical and mental activity. Shortness of breath even after little physical exertion also should be alerted, like a fast heartbeat. Other signs of lack of vitamin B12 there are headache, loss of appetite and pain in the oral cavity.
In addition to symptoms of anemia, a lack of important substances can cause symptoms related to the nerves, which influence movement and sensation, especially in the legs, which can manifest as numbness or tingling. This also should include a decrease in sensitivity to touch, vibration or pain. It is often accompanied by depressive symptoms, poor concentration and forgetfulness.
It is worth noting that vitamin B12 is contained only in animal products, so people who do not eat they are at risk. In turn, those who exclude meat from their diet but eats fish and dairy products, are much less susceptible to the likelihood of a deficit.