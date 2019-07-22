Named 7 available products for digestion

Experts do not recommend to spend huge amounts on imported health foods. It appeared on the market you can find 7 available products to normalize and improve digestion within the group Superfoods.

The tuber of Jerusalem artichoke contains inulin, a fiber, a natural probiotic. The product is low-calorie but filling. Radishes are rich in arabinogalactans, giving the stomach an ideal environment for reproduction of beneficial bacteria. Similar functions are performed by the carrots. Garlic fights bad bacteria and improves immunity. The only negative – bad breath.

Leek contains vitamin A, manganese, flavonoids, contributing to the rapid recovery of the intestinal wall. Rich in anti-inflammatory substances turmeric improves brain function and intestinal flora. Asparagus is a storehouse of useful minerals. Magnesium increases the production of enzymes, inulin improves the microflora. Product shown people who want to lose weight.