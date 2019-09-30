Named 8 symptoms of slow metabolism
Doctors have called eight symptoms that define a slow metabolism. This process reduces the natural activity due to age-related changes. In some cases they can indicate some diseases.
The first is unexplained weight gain, when the figure of a man changes subject to the previous menu. Followed by fatigue, this feeling is an indication that the body’s burning of energy occurs with less activity. Dry dull skin is the third sign of decrease in metabolism. Experts point to the deterioration of blood supply, the skin does not receive the full amount of necessary nutrients and become prone to flaking. The fragility of the nails is due to the weakening of blood flow, they Bograda, exfoliate and become more brittle. Suffer and hair, due to the lack of nutrients is increased hair loss. Hereinafter referred to as frequent headaches, especially around the eyes and forehead.
Slow metabolism can cause a decrease in body temperature and a feeling of chilliness. There is a loss of interest in sex, it happens due to less production of thyroid hormones. At the same time the patient reaches for the sweet course, decreased the response of cells to the normal level of blood sugar.