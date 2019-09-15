Named 9 harmful properties of green tea
Experts in the field of medicine and health named 9 properties of green tea, which can hurt the normal functioning of the human body, triggering a number of diseases. Mainly the danger of the use of this drink is related to the composition of caffeine, provoking the person of the disturbing reaction.
In green tea a large amount of tannins, so there is a high risk of stomach problems and constipation. It is especially dangerous to drink the drink immediately after waking up without having had Breakfast. Also green tea reduces the body’s ability to absorb iron, and it may cause the development of anemia. The high content of caffeine triggers the development of insomnia and problems with the nervous system, and also in some cases leads to disruption of heart rhythm.
No experts recommend to drink green tea to people with glaucoma, as it boosts pressure, including intraocular. The same caffeine in the drink is often the cause of internal bleeding, diarrhea, nausea, tremor of extremities, and frequent urination after tea contributes to the “washout” of calcium from the body that often becomes the cause of osteoporosis.