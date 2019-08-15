Named 9 of GMO products from which to refuse
The experts identified nine threat to the health of GM foods. Their use may lead to development of allergies, food poisoning, as well as to decrease susceptibility of the organism to antibiotics.
Genetically modified foods – food with GMOs. GMO(genetically modified organism) is an organism in which introduced genes of another organism or the genome of which is modified using genetic engineering techniques. This method allows plants to become resistant to pests, increase yield, frost resistance. However, GMO food can be dangerous.
Genetically modified can be potatoes, so popular in Russia. In some varieties add the Scorpion venom, which protects the roots from the Colorado potato beetle. To GMO varieties in the Russian Federation considers “Nevsky plus”, “Lugowski 1210 amk”, “Elizabeth 2904/1kgs”.
Experts say that 40% of tomatoes in the domestic market are GMO foods. They have few antioxidants, but they look very neat and have almost the same size. When you cut this vegetable is not extracts the juice and has natural taste and smell.
The list of harmful products experts have also included vegetable oil, sausages, corn, soy, rice, apples and strawberries. Latest for resistance to frost has a gene of the Arctic flounder.
So, in the frequent use of GMO corn can cause problems with the liver, heart, kidneys and adrenal glands. GMO apples do not spoil and are stored is unusually long, which may affect the health not for the better. Soybeans with GMOs lead to irreversible problems with the pancreas.
Of course, producers should indicate that their product is genetically modified. However, the manufacturers, for example, sausage products rarely follow this rule, adding starch and soy in the meat.