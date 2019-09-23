Named a car with best multimedia systems
Employees of the rating Agency J. D. Power based on the feedback from motorists has compiled a list of cars which have the best multimedia system.
Multimedia and entertainment complex is an integral part of modern cars.
The accepted parameters such as sound quality and connectivity, entertainment options and navigation system. All information gathered in the first three months after purchasing the car.
Evaluation of the satisfaction level was carried out to calculate the number detected per 100 cars.
In the category of “small” machines, the first position is occupied by the Hyundai Accent. Among the car’s compact size the first position is occupied by the Kia Soul. Among the cars of the average size on the first line there are Hyundai Santa Fe. The best information-entertainment complex including a full-size car has a Nissan Titan.
Among small luxury cars the leader was Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. In the category of auto compact size in the first place is Genesis G70.