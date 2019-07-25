Named a new disease, which is transmitted by ticks
Babesiosis does not cause rashes, but the patient may experience symptoms similar to those that occur with the flu.
The list of diseases, which are carriers of pliers, can be extended even one. In addition to the encephalitis and Lyme disease, which can lead to the bite of this insect, Swedish medics warn truckers and all go to rest on nature about the dangers of such diseases as babesiosis. It’s invasive, vector-borne disease of animals and humans.
Its caused by parasites present in the blood cells. In Sweden they are transmitted by ticks.
“Babesiosis does not cause rashes, but the patient may experience symptoms similar to those observed in the flu — aches and fever,” says senior physician Laboratory medicine Lund Kristina Persson in an interview with Swedish radio.
If the person is generally healthy, symptoms can speed itself. However, the danger is that parasites can remain in the body for several years. If the immune system is not strong enough, it can even be fatal, warns an expert.
For protection from babesiosis, the same recommendation that in relation to encephalitis and Lyme disease: tucked into boots, long pants, and a thorough inspection on return from walks in nature in order to quickly remove the body turned on it ticks.