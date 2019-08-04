Named a new unusual symptom of diabetes
Diabetes takes the first place among the diseases that give unpleasant smell from the mouth.
Bad breath often indicates serious disorders in the body. Therefore, if you notice an unusual symptom, you should check your health.
Type 2 diabetes is a serious disease in which the level of sugar in the blood there is a deficiency of insulin. Doctors are to detect this disease at an early stage is almost impossible. It is very important to listen to signals from your body. Than earlier you will be able to identify the disease, the easier it will be to avoid complications.
The odor from the oral cavity in diabetes is associated with increasing titers of ketone bodies, due to the accumulation of unused glucose in the blood. Thus the unpleasant smell from the mouth may occur when insulin-dependent type diabetes, and not insulin-dependent type.
Diabetes symptoms: sudden weight loss, increased thirst,frequent urination, constant hunger and fatigue.
It should also be remembered that people suffering from diabetes, blood microcirculation in soft tissues is disrupted, often in insufficient numbers is the flow of saliva, which leads to disruption of the process of remineralization of tooth enamel and, as a result, the development of periodontitis, tooth decay and other inflammatory diseases of the oral cavity. Inflammatory processes may be accompanied by an unpleasant odor from the mouth, in particular, of hydrogen sulfide. In addition, the inflammatory process degrades the effectiveness of insulin.
If you experience these symptoms you must contact a medical institution to make an accurate diagnosis and make the treatment you need.