Named a number of products that can harm men
Men’s health depends on the foods that are diet men almost daily. Doctors warn that some foods can harm in dysfunction.
First and foremost, experts recommend that men abandon chips. Although this appetizer as nothing else attracts the male population, particularly with weak – alcoholic drinks.
Chips stopped making from potatoes, now they are made from starch and flour, which exceeded the content of flavor enhancers and oil.
Chips can lead to obesity and increased cholesterol. But most importantly, if the man prefers the chips, then it produces the female hormone.
Also, experts recommended to eat as less sweets, especially the sweets, which contain a lot of margarine. Anything that contains margarine, it is possible to eliminate from the diet of men.
Margarine affects the metabolism, leads to increased cholesterol and clogging of blood vessels.
The same effect is produced sauces, which are based on dairy products such as mayonnaise. Now it is made not from natural products, so there are many refined vegetable oils, emulsifiers and vinegar. All of these components negatively affect men’s health.
Well, last on this list of doctors have called soda. They contain a lot of sugar, so these drinks can lead to obesity, high cholesterol and other diseases.