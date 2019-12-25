Named a top 10 best matches of the last decade in world football (photo)

Authoritative portal FourFourTwo have compiled the top 50 best matches of the last decade.

Topped the rating of the semifinal match of the 2014 world Cup in Brazil, where the team of Germany with the score 7:1 defeated the hosts.

Note that in the first 10- 5 matches with participation of FC Barcelona.

Top 10 best games of the decade:

  1. Brazil – Germany 1:7 – 8 Jul 2014
  2. Manchester city – CRC 3:2 – 13 may 2012

  3. Barcelona – real Madrid 5:0 – 29 Nov 2010

  4. Barcelona – PSG 6:1 – 8 March 2017

  5. “Real” – “Barcelona” 2:3 – 23 April 2017

  6. Liverpool – Borussia D 4:3 – 14 April 2016

  7. Barcelona – Chelsea 2:2 – April 24, 2012

  8. “Barcelona” – “inter” 1:0 – April 28, 2010

  9. Newcastle – Arsenal 4:4 – 5 Feb 2011

  10. Chelsea – Tottenham 2:2 – 2 may 2016

