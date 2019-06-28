Named a TOP-5 national funds for men’s health
Decoctions of common herbs and the dishes of the available products for men’s health.
Male power is, unfortunately, a limited resource. With years sexual functions are weakened, which can lead to impotence. According to statistics, most modern men already by the age of 40 are experiencing sexual difficulties. This contributes to a sedentary job, or an overabundance of physical activity, coupled with the psychological turmoil. However, there are ways that will allow you to stay on your guard male attention like a tin soldier. Experts called the TOP 5 folk remedies for potency, which are available to everyone.
First and foremost, it is important to understand that a healthy potency is a prerogative of a healthy body. Therefore, it is important to reduce consumption of “bad foods”. Nutritionists recommend not to eat greasy food and alcohol, replacing them with oysters and mussels. These seafood contain natural aphrodisiacs that stimulate sexual functions.
Another important product for men — ginger, whose name translated from Chinese means “courageous”. This plant contains gingerol — the element that contributes to the expansion of blood vessels responsible for erections. It is recommended that a few slices of ginger, pour a quart of boiling water and infuse for 15-20 minutes. The effect of this decoction manifested instantly, and regular consumption of infusions to extend the period of male activity. The effect of the tin soldier to the genitals will be provided.
Similar action is ginseng that stimulates circulation in the small pelvis and the endocrine system, which is responsible for libido. One tablespoon of root of the plant should be crushed, mixed with 200 grams of honey. The resulting mixture, it is important to insist in the next two weeks. One teaspoon of tincture of ginseng is able to increase the quality and duration of sexual intercourse.
Sexual longevity for men, in particular, meets many hormones, among which an important place is the Androsterone. Lack of these substances can reduce libido and affect erection. For “replenishment” of the hormonal set men suit celery, rich Androsterone. 100 grams of celery should be crushed with green Apple, season with yogurt. Unusual cocktail not only boost male hormones, but will give the body an abundance of vitamins and minerals.
Speaking of healthy potency, do not forget about physical activity. If, due to time constraints, you are unable to regularly exercise, can be limited to specialized exercises that can be performed even in the workplace. It is a “complex Kegel”, which is the voltage of the pubic-coccygeal muscle, which is responsible for the interruption of urination. Having counted to five, slowly relax. Three approaches with 15 repetitions will be sufficient for the prevention of circulatory disorders of the reproductive system.