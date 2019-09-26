Named a TOP-6 cholesterol reducing foods
The nutrition expert Rob Hobson presented the TOP 6 cholesterol reducing foods. According to the expert, adding them to the diet it is extremely important that reduces the risk of stroke and similar problems.
Cholesterol is an organic substance of a fatty nature contained in the blood and human cells. The low density lipoprotein is unhealthy its appearance, which is called “bad.” Over time high levels of LDL can damage your arteries, promote the development of cardiovascular diseases and increase the risk of stroke.
To minimize the likelihood of these problems can certain foods, one of the options are cereal made from oats, which are better to eat for Breakfast. Useful properties in this case due to high fiber content. Products such as tofu, beans contain soy protein, directly associated with the impact on the arteries that you should take into account.
Studies have also shown that eating nuts such as almonds and peanuts (50 grams per day) can reduce LDL cholesterol to 5%. Dried fruit in turn due to the content in resveratrol which is a polyphenolic antioxidant that improves heart health. In the TOP-6 includes nonfat yogurt, to which you can add cinnamon, vanilla or lemon juice.
Oil with low fat, enriched with plant sterols, also has a positive effect on cholesterol levels. These compounds are added to many products, including spreads, milk, orange juice and yogurt. Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which raise levels of HDL and reduce the level of LDL, as well as influence positively on the rate of triglycerides in the blood.