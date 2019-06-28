Named a TOP-7 enemies with “thief in law” Lotu Guli
Nadir Salifov, aka “Lotu Guli” is one of the most influential “thieves in law” in the former Soviet Union. During conducting of activities from an influential bandit appeared a lot of competitors, and were assassinated to life. Just are several most known enemies “Lotu Guli”, the Russian edition.
Emin Ahmadov
In 2013, the Nadir of Salifou imposed a ban on the coronation of his countrymen. Against this background, he had a conflict with Emin Ahmadov, who later, 2 days after the ban was given the title of “thief in law”. On hearing this, “Lotu Guli” insisted on his dethronement and this was associated with the fact that good for the coronation, he did not give. Akhmedov managed to maintain its status, but the offense at the opponent he’s holding. He soon gathered around himself a criminal clan, with whom he was planning to deprive the crown of the most powerful “thief” in Azerbaijan. But this task he was not under force.
See also: In Belarus arrested the famous “thief in law”, the former “looking” for the country (video)
Zaur Aliyev
Zaur Aliyev, a well-known crime boss nicknamed “Bunny”, was once the leader of the gang, which kept control of the Moscow markets. “Lotu Guli” overthrew him, taking his place. The one that dared to speak negatively about the abuser that the Azerbaijani “thief in law” memorized, but to avenge it was not. He waited for the moment when the gang Aliyev will hold law enforcement agencies. In 2014, the “Bunny” was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment with punishment serving in a colony of strict regime. “Lotu Guli” took advantage of the situation and raised his connection to his abuser was in the right camera. Then he organized his brutal beating, trust Salifou forced to rewrite his entire business to his boss. Itself “the thief in the law” watched on Skype from his cell.
Kamal Guluev
Another abuser of Azerbaijan “thief in law” was a businessman from Tolyatti Kamal guluev. During the punishment in 2015, he was able to arrange his kidnapping and demand from relatives for ransom, the amount of which was 10 million euros. He once crossed paths and could not share commercial point in the Samara region, for which he decided to take revenge in style 90-x years. The kidnappers did not adhere to any moral principles. They tied the victim at the time when he came to the sports complex to pick up with training his son. Relatives of kidnapped businessman did not have time to collect the money, as he was at home. As it turned out, he was able to agree with one of the criminals on the release, promising to pay him a large sum of money.
Hikmet Salayev
In 2017 wards “Lotu Guli” kidnapping a Moscow businessman Hikmet Salayev. For this they demanded from his relatives 1.2 million rubles, and provided a short period of time for the payment of this amount, threatening immediate violence against the victim. The reason for the abduction was that Salayev took the large sum of money from his partner in the trading business and not hurried him to give her. The deceived businessman has addressed for the help to “Lotu Guli”, and he sent the lads that they forced him to pay compensation in the amount of 30 million rubles, Salayev refused. Then it twisted, he was taken to the local cemetery, lowered into the excavated hole and dripped on the head. Last chance at salvation was a call brother. Hikmet asked a relative to collect all the cash and three cars to bring them to the bandits after he complied with the request, the Moscow businessman was released, but immediately he was in the hospital with multiple injuries and fractures.
Rovshan Dzhaniyev
Rovshan dzhaniyev another reputable “lawyer” of Azerbaijan, with whom “Lotu Guli” claimed the title of the leader of a mafia clan in the country. After Salifou won this battle, the conflict between them is not over. They could not share commercial grocery points on the territory of Russia, also Salifov was opposed to the proliferation of drugs in his homeland than he practiced his opponent for several years. Dzhaniyev arranged meeting, during which he managed to restorantat main “thief in law”. But, after a few days “Grandpa Hassan” decision is reversed and returned the crown “Lotu Guli”. The battle between the thieves lasted more than 10 years. In 2016 Rovshan dzhaniyev, was killed and his entire vegetable base in Russia passed into the possession of Salifou.
Ali Heydarov
Ali Heydarov, he is “albert the Red” in 2017 has committed an act that is not worthy of “thief in law”. He was afraid of the opponent and escaped with a meeting with him in Turkey, in addition, he was concealed in the police car, trying to remain unnoticed. About the act recognized “Lotu Guli” and deprived of thieves title not only him, but all those people who were against his decrowning.
“Shakro Young”
Another old enemy “Lotu Guli” is “Shakro Young.” He has initiated several godchildren Salifou, in addition, argued that Azerbaijan’s “thief in law” was to claim his throne. He “Lotu Guli” this fact denies, because he claims that all against having leaders in the mob, thinks the world of thieves the king is not needed.
The newspaper reminds that currently the Nadir Salifov 42 years and he continues to be the main “thief in law” of Azerbaijan. The distinguishing feature of his character is the aggressiveness and the inability to forgive the person of any wrongdoing and ignorant appeal to him, therefore, the number of enemies constantly increases.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Guli may be a new “looking” in the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, replacing the late Vagif.
