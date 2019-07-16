Named a unique property of olive oil
Scientists from the University of Bordeaux had an unusual scientific study, the results of which called the unique property of olive oil is evident even in the case of extremely rare use. As it turned out, this product helps to cleanse the arteries and reduces the risk of stroke in the elderly by more than a third.
French researchers found that olive oil is very effectively cleans the arteries. Moreover, this property manifests itself even if the product is used seldom. In the course of the study, experts examined the medical records of more than 7 600 people, whose average age was 65 years. The observation lasted 5 years. All changes that have been observed in the health status of patients is regularly recorded.
The results showed that people who use for preparing home-cooked meals of olive oil, 41% less likely to suffer strokes. It was found that if the product is only occasionally used, for example, for making salad, the threat of acute disorders of cerebral blood flow was significantly lower in comparison with those volunteers, which it never did.
As noted by the authors of the study, the olive oil also reduces the risks of diabetes, hypertension, obesity. To use it in large quantities is not recommended, olive oil is very caloric product.