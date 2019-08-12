Named a way to determine the disease gait
The doctor Alexander Myasnikov shared way to define diseases by how a person walks. According to the physician, the number of steps per minute, you can determine a life expectancy.
Physician, Alexander Myasnikov said that cramping leg pain that occurs while moving at a normal pace, but subsiding at rest, evidence of atherosclerosis. People suffering from such a problem during walks, there are problems with lipid and protein metabolism and deposition of cholesterol on vascular walls.
Shuffling and moving on bent legs, a person may have abnormalities in the Central nervous system and spine. Bouncing and mincing step while walking tells about the overexertion of the calf muscles and Parkinson’s disease.
Alexander Myasnikov said that in a healthy person there are no visible problems with movement. However, the number of steps per minute to judge the duration of life, as it tells about the state of human health in General.