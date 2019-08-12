Named a way to determine the disease gait

| August 12, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

The doctor Alexander Myasnikov shared way to define diseases by how a person walks. According to the physician, the number of steps per minute, you can determine a life expectancy.

Назван способ определения болезней по походке

Physician, Alexander Myasnikov said that cramping leg pain that occurs while moving at a normal pace, but subsiding at rest, evidence of atherosclerosis. People suffering from such a problem during walks, there are problems with lipid and protein metabolism and deposition of cholesterol on vascular walls.

Shuffling and moving on bent legs, a person may have abnormalities in the Central nervous system and spine. Bouncing and mincing step while walking tells about the overexertion of the calf muscles and Parkinson’s disease.

Alexander Myasnikov said that in a healthy person there are no visible problems with movement. However, the number of steps per minute to judge the duration of life, as it tells about the state of human health in General.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.