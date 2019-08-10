Named a way to reduce pressure without pills
This method of dealing with hypertension is one of the most effective.
When the first symptoms of hypertension need to take a shower. Water should be moderately hot. After five minutes spent in the shower, the pressure should return to normal.
It is noted that to take it on Board only after consulting a doctor.
