Named a way to slow the development of diabetes
Vitamin D can slow the development of type II diabetes.
Vitamin D can significantly slow the development of type II diabetes and to help people diagnosed with prediabetes. To such conclusion scientists from Laval University (Canada).
During the experiment the volunteers for six months consumed vitamin D, which is five to ten times higher than normal. At the end of the experiment, the researchers noticed an increase in people with a predisposition to diabetes, as well as those who had recently been diagnosed this diagnosis.
Moreover, among those with diabetes was discovered long ago, no change was observed.
According to scientists, this may be due to the fact that improved metabolic functions are more difficult to detect in individuals with prolonged illness or because to obtain a positive effect requires a longer treatment time.