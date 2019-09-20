Named another cause of weight gain after age 40
Scientists have found the reason why older people gain weight. The reason for this age-related slowing of lipid metabolism.
The scientific results were published on the website of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
The studies were conducted in France and Switzerland for over 13 years. They participated 54 people who have scientists have followed the metabolism of fats and fat-like substances. For the period of all participants was recorded decrease in the rate of exchange of lipids, resulting in weight increased by an average of 20%.
The scientists explained that people get fat because of slow metabolism of fat in the body. Even if the amount of food consumed and exercise remained at the same level, weight gain can not be avoided. However, the yield was found – a lipid metabolism can be accelerated if to significantly increase physical activity.
One of the study’s authors, Professor Peter Arner said that this discovery will help to find new ways of treating obesity.