Named another cause of weight gain
Low levels of iodine in the body causes changes in the thyroid gland. Iodine is necessary for good metabolism, and its deficiency contributes to weight gain.
Iodine is a very important trace element. He is involved in the production of thyroid hormone – thyroxine, which is up to 90% of iodine consumed from food. Thyroxine controls the water-salt metabolism, metabolism of protein, fats and carbohydrates. Moreover, it is of this hormone depends on the state of the nervous system, emotional state.
If the body receives enough iodine, the thyroid gland produces little thyroxin. Such a condition doctors call hypothyroidism or iodine deficiency.
Doctors are not the first year are sounding the alarm due to lack of iodine in the diet of women. On the deficit point, including fatigue, forgetfulness, hair loss, fragility of nails, swelling, disorders of thyroid function, poor sleep. There are problems with the heart and blood vessels: heart arrhythmia, high blood pressure, reduction of hemoglobin in the blood.
Increased body weight, as thyroxine is too small to process the energy consumption was the right way, and it is deposited in the form of fat. If iodine deficiency is not compensated for a long period of time, the tissue of the thyroid gland begin to grow, there is a goiter.
To make up for the lack of iodine is possible, enriching the diet, especially, seaweed, fish and other seafood. Also useful cranberries, strawberries, prunes, potatoes, beans. Can be taken supplements with iodine, but only after consultation with your doctor.
If you have symptoms similar to symptoms of iodine deficiency, should be set to refer to an endocrinologist.