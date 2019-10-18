Named as effective product for prevention of heart attack
It is assumed that cocoa was first used by the Mayan civilization in Central America. It was introduced in Europe by Spanish conquerors in the 16th century and quickly became popular as promoting a health product.
Cocoa powder is obtained by grinding cocoa beans and removing the fat, or cocoa oil.
Today, cocoa is most famous for his role in chocolate production. However, modern research has shown that it contains important compounds that can benefit your health.
Cocoa powder when it is used as an ingredient in food products such as chocolate, helps to reduce chronic inflammation in the body, improving cholesterol levels and lowering high blood pressure. It helps to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, improves brain function, fights depression and more. Useful here than cocoa powder for the health of women and men.
Cocoa is rich in polyphenols, which have strong beneficial properties, including reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. However, the treatment of cocoa in chocolate or other foods can significantly reduce polyphenol content.
Studies show that cocoa is rich in flavanols that reduce blood pressure, improving the levels of nitric oxide and vascular function. Cocoa, which contains from 30 to 1218 mg of flavanols can lower blood pressure on average by 2 mm Hg.St.