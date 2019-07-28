Named as harmful for weight loss products
Nutritionists have compiled a list of products that need to eliminate when losing weight. They called what ingredients cause excess weight.
First on the list were bread and flour products because their manufacturers use calcium propionate and sorbic acid. Substances prolong the shelf life of products and lead to unwanted pounds. In any supermarket you can meet a variety of spreads with different flavors. But nutritionists recommend to abandon the product, as the composition contains soy lecithin rich in fat and sugar.
It is also worth eliminating from the diet of fish sticks. In their composition they have a large amount of salt and fat, so these products is better to choose natural fish. The appearance of extra pounds promotes instant noodles that contain preservatives. Harmful for the figure was the yogurt, which has a large amount of sugar and flavorings.