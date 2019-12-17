Named as key partners of Ukraine in the import and export of
For ten months of 2019, the Ukraine exported goods worth $41,645 billion (7.4% more than in January-October of 2018), and imported $50,108 billion (at an annual rate of 7.1% more).
A negative balance thus amounted to $8,463 billion (+5.5 percent). This is stated in the Express edition of the state statistics for 16 Dec.
The coverage ratio of imports by exports, as in January-October of last year, amounted to 0.83. In all that time, Ukraine was dealing with the 223 countries of the world.
The largest importers in the January-October were the following countries:
- China – $7,568 billion.
- Russia – $5,896 billion.
- Germany – $5,051 billion.
- Poland – $3,407 billion.
- Belarus – $3,117 billion.
Most of Ukraine sold products in the following countries:
- China – $2,898 billion.
- Russia – $2,819 billion.
- Turkey – $2,135 billion.
- Italy – $2,046 billion.
- Germany – $2039 billion.
The biggest gap trade balance with such countries (i.e. Ukraine imports more goods from these countries than it exports there):
- China – minus $4,671 billion.
- Russia – minus $3,161 bn.
- Germany – minus $3,012 billion
- USA – minus $1,797 billion.
- Belarus – minus $1,833 billion.
In the state statistics alone emphasize that from January to October 2019, the Ukraine exported to the EU goods worth $17,44 billion (42% of total exports) and imported $20,67 billion (41% of total imports).