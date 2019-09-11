Named as key products for fast weight loss belly
International experts presented the key products, which contribute to accelerated weight loss belly. Among the recommendations: consumption of food products based on whole grains.
Yogurt is a popular option to adjust parameters of the figure to the right. The results of a recent study showed that the participants who ate 500 grams of it a day, and also reduced the total calorie intake, lost on average 81% more belly fat compared to those who chose a diet without dairy product. In the same list — whole grains that can be eaten not only in the form of porridge, but chew in their natural form. Especially good in this respect: oats, spelt, brown rice and buckwheat. They also have the added advantage of being able to stop the accumulation of fat around the stomach, reducing the level of insulin and cortisol in the body.
According to nutritionists, the berries are something of a secret weapon when it comes to achieving harmony. The best variants are associated with red and blue colors: cherry, blueberries, blackberries and red grapes. The introduction of flax seeds in the diet is also one of the effective ways of getting rid of unwanted pounds. Monounsaturated fats contained in them reduce the levels of fat and cholesterol.
Experts reminded about water use which improves metabolism, cleanses the body of unnecessary substances. Ideal — about two litres a day based on individual characteristics. The color of urine can be used as an indicator of hydration, if it is light yellow, that is a good indicator if the dark tint or amber, the liquid is insufficient in the body.