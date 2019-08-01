Named as one of the key symptoms of oral cancer
Doctors from the UK has introduced one of the key symptoms of oral cancer. The material of the corresponding contents published in a foreign publication Express.
Oral cancer can begin in any part, including lips, tongue, inner lining of cheeks or lips, the area behind the wisdom teeth and the upper and lower gums. Only a small percentage of people confident in their knowledge about the disease. According to British doctors, is a feeling of numbness indicates probable cancer. This occurs when cancer cells cause damage to nerves or blood vessels.
The medical term for this condition — paresthesia, which is a type of sensitivity disorders, characterized by spontaneously occurring sensation of burning, tingling, pins and needles. Other symptoms of oral cancer are changes in voice or speech problems, pain or trouble swallowing, unexplained weight loss, tooth loss, difficulties with movements of the lower jaw and red or white patches on mucous membranes.
It is worth noting that the survival rate of cancer of the oral cavity is from 19 to 58%, depending on the lesion and diagnosis.
“Highly recommended to visit your General practitioner or dentist if any of these symptoms lasts longer than three weeks. It is especially important to see a specialist, if you regularly drink or smoke,” warned the doctors.