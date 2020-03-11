Named as the main reasons for the growth of the dollar
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has cancelled the auction for the sale of foreign currency. This has created a situation when the country stopped receiving currency from the sale of government bonds to investors, which partially provoked the growth rate of the U.S. dollar.
About it in the comments of ГолосUA said economist Viktor Skarshevsky.
“We are now seeing the devaluation phenomenon associated with a decrease in the supply of foreign currency in Ukraine. Because the nonresident has ceased to have currency to buy government bonds. Today, for the first time in 2018 has been cancelled the auction the Ministry of Finance for sale of government bonds, and this has got currency. But if less currency comes into the country, is the devaluation of the hryvnia,” — said the expert.
V. Skarshevsky believes that also the situation affects people’s reactions to different messages experts, and the fact that growth of the dollar.
“Naturally, there is psychological reaction of the population and under this influence grows course. Yesterday in Russia began to fall the price of oil and, based on previous experience in Ukraine possible further devaluation and began to rise the price tags in relation to the dollar.
Also opened today the interbank market with significant appreciation of the U.S. dollar. Naturally, it is also associated with a reduction in the price of oil. This rapid response to the situation that is happening in the world. If it is a continuous process, it will lead to a decline in oil prices on other commodities – metal, ore, grain. In Ukraine there is less currency to go and devaluation will continue,” — said the economist.