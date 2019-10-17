Named as the most harmful type of nuts
Among nuts, in which the lowest content of useful substances, the most popular is the peanut.
This was told by the dietician Elena Solomatina. According to her, this product has its own advantages — in particular, it contains a sufficient amount of silicon. But peanuts are very often infected with toxoid.
Moreover, in countries where mainly feed on peanuts is typically developing countries, common cirrhosis.
“Peanuts are often called “ground nuts,” it grows in the ground, in the damp, which, in turn, contributes to the development of mold and mildew that can hit, including liver cells. Therefore, peanuts can provoke the development of diseases ranging from cirrhosis to cancer of the liver. Therefore, we can say that not all nuts are equally useful,” said the doctor.
She also added that each nut in its own way useful, but you need to be aware of some nuances.
“For example, Brazil nuts have a lot of selenium — only two nuts to the body got its daily rate. Almonds has a positive effect on the nervous system. But only sweet because the bitter almond contains amygdalin, the toxin. Bitter almonds, it is desirable to fry, because in this case it destroys all the harmful substances. In General, hazelnuts, almonds and other nuts should be present in our diet all. Each of them contains its own set of vitamins, and eating a whole “line” of nuts, not giving preference to one type, we can get a complete spectrum of nutrients,” added the nutritionist.