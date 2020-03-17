Named as the new tentative dates of the finals of the Champions League and Europa League
March 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Named a new date of the final draws of Euro cups of this season.
According to the most optimistic variantom restart the draw of two tournaments scheduled for April 14, according to the most pessimistic – on June 13,, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
However, it is noted that the Champions League and Europa League will continue their matches only after the situation improves with the pandemic coronavirus.
The Champions League final, which was originally scheduled to be held on may 30 in Istanbul, decided to move on 27 June.
In turn, the final LE, which was scheduled for may 27 in Gdansk, will be rescheduled for June 24.
Date released after the decision on the transfer of Euro 2020 for the next year.