Named average consumer prices in January 2020

| February 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

The state statistics service has published data on average consumer prices for goods and services in Ukraine in January 2020.

Названы средние потребительские цены в январе 2020 года

About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to state statistics.

According to the statistical Agency, in January prices for buckwheat increased by 2.1% to 28.4 UAH per kg, apples rose by 1.7% to 16.6 UAH per kg, the fat rose by 1.5% to 77,0 UAH per kg.

At the same time, carrot prices fell by 3.9% to 6.2 UAH / kg, cabbage — by 3.6% to 5.8 UAH per kg, for potatoes — by 2.9% to 13.1 UAH per kg.

In addition, eggs fell by 1.9% to 20.7 UAH per dozen.

According gosstata in January cigarette premium rose by 2.0% to 48.4 UAH per pack and the price of vodka decreased by 0.2% to 92.1 UAH per 0.5 liters. Beer has risen since the beginning of the year by 0.3% to 17.2 UAH per bottle.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr