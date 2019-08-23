Named benefits and harms of green beans
Experts told what the benefits and harms of green beans. She is a unripe grains of ordinary representative legumes, has a lot of nutrients. The product is available in almost every store frozen.
The benefits of green beans depends on its composition. Its nutrients have a positive effect on all systems and organs. First, the use of the product strengthens the bones due to the content of vitamin K. In this regard, the green beans is an excellent remedy in the prevention of osteoporosis. Secondly, the product has a positive effect on the functioning of the cardiovascular system.
Green beans also strengthens the nervous system, nourishes the body with vitamins, improves vision, supports the work of the gastrointestinal tract, leads to normal blood sugar levels. Positively this product affects the skin and hair.
However consumption of green beans can cause damage. It cannot have simultaneously with the adoption of medications to thin the blood. Also not recommended to use the product if there is a shortage of minerals.