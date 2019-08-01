Named benefits and harms of linseed oil
In an attempt to prolong the life time of the modern society tries to stick to healthy food, readily using linseed oil. The experts studied the properties of the product and call emanating from it benefit and harm.
Flaxseed oil has a beneficial effect on brain function, is suitable for the treatment of rheumatism, colds, asthma, burns, skin problems. Its constituent polyunsaturated fats prevent blood clots by reducing cholesterol levels.
The product contains selenium, chromium, copper, iron, magnesium, sodium, tocopherol, which is due antioksidantnymi properties inhibits the aging. In the opinion of canadian scientist, flax can be used for the prevention of colorectal cancer and breast.
Doctors recommend every morning to take on an empty stomach a spoon of Flaxseed oil. This habit will boost your metabolism and protect your digestive tract. The product needed due to lack of iodine, pregnant women, women with premenstrual syndrome, insomnia, prostatitis, adenoma.
Before using Flaxseed oil is to consult with your doctor as it is contraindicated in people with abnormal hormonal level. Never mix the product with anticoagulants because of the high risk of bleeding. In case of overdose may appear bruises, allergies, decreased vision.