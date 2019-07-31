Named best diet for getting rid of dangerous belly fat
Foreign scientists were named the best diet that can get rid of dangerous belly fat. The arguments of the experts in favor of special able food published in the newspaper Express.
Visceral fat is considered dangerous because of the fact that it surrounds the vital organs. Among the complications that can occur, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease. Evidence shows that consumption of foods high in saturated fat worsens the situation, so making dietary changes is critical. Recent studies have shown that low-carbohydrate diet is more effective in this respect than low-fat diets.
One experiment involved 69 men and women who are overweight. Following the diet recommended by scientists allowed them on average to lose 10% more visceral fat and 4.4% on General, than the volunteer who adhere to other diet. It is noted that the ketogenic diet is recognized in this respect the best, as it exceeded the results of other variations of the menu.
As for specific products, the researchers from the American journal of clinical nutrition found that whole grains significantly reduce abdominal fat. The reason is that they regulate the level of sugar in the blood and prolong the feeling of satiety. Appetite control in turn leads to weight loss.