Named best diet for weight loss
Experts from the University of Graz (Austria) spoke about a highly effective diet conducive enough quick weight loss. Following it, you can for 4 weeks to lose 4 pounds.
The essence of this diet consists in alternating 36 hours of fasting, 12 hours of full diet, when the food you can eat absolutely anything you want. It is assumed that thus ate our ancestors. True if this was due to the inability to obtain regular food in General. Why do these jumps in power.
Now scientists decided to investigate more this issue and found that the food in this way contributes to a significant reduction of calories. According to their estimates, this number is reduced by a third. The person sitting on such a diet, began to lose subcutaneous fat. The main advantage of this principle of power is that in this case there is no need to give up favorite foods, because it can be consumed, you only need to wait a bit.
According to scientists, this method is the most effective of all diets. However, it is impossible to follow it too long. Moreover, it is quite difficult in the psychological plan, after all, not everyone is able to withstand so many hours without food.