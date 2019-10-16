Named best exercise to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease

In the UK cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death. Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez of the Mayo clinic was named the best exercise to reduce the risk of developing severe conditions.

Названо лучшее упражнение для снижения риска развития сердечно-сосудистых заболеваний

The expert believes that only exercise can increase the heart rate and provide a person protection from heart disease. It is best to prevent will fit interval training high intensity included in the rehabilitation program for cardiac patients. Interval workouts are a set of intensive exercise with periods of slowing down. These classes speed up metabolism and give a number of health benefits, for example, allow you to control the level of sugar in the blood. Physical exercise is just 30-40 minutes a day, but help to fight obesity.

Doctors recommend to pay attention to chest pain, which may be caused by angina. Sometimes in diseases of the heart there is a feeling reminiscent of an upset stomach, but gradually the weight is distributed on the chest, back, neck. When symptoms should immediately contact a doctor.

