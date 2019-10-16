Named best exercise to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease
In the UK cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death. Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez of the Mayo clinic was named the best exercise to reduce the risk of developing severe conditions.
The expert believes that only exercise can increase the heart rate and provide a person protection from heart disease. It is best to prevent will fit interval training high intensity included in the rehabilitation program for cardiac patients. Interval workouts are a set of intensive exercise with periods of slowing down. These classes speed up metabolism and give a number of health benefits, for example, allow you to control the level of sugar in the blood. Physical exercise is just 30-40 minutes a day, but help to fight obesity.
Doctors recommend to pay attention to chest pain, which may be caused by angina. Sometimes in diseases of the heart there is a feeling reminiscent of an upset stomach, but gradually the weight is distributed on the chest, back, neck. When symptoms should immediately contact a doctor.