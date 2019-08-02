Named-borne diseases of Pets
Our four-legged friends are not only cute, but also fraught with hidden threats. So, the scientists said that there are a number of diseases that could easily get wrong when dealing with animals.
Bartonellosis (the disease “cat scratches”)
Carriers: cats
After close contact with a cat, and wound healing from scratching or biting begins “most interesting”. In the wound there is a small spot that grows into a bubble with the liquid. During the month there is inflammation of the lymph node, which is the wound closest. Perhaps the development of meningitis.
To prevent the spread of disease is to treat the wound with peroxide and then with iodine or green paint.
Psittacosis
Vectors: room birds (parrots, budgerigars, Canaries, etc.).
This disease is transmitted by airborne droplets. So, if you come to the cage with your bird and breathed the dust that is there, then you can expect very unpleasant consequences. So, the person starts shivering, severe muscle and headaches, fever and also inflamed trachea and the pharynx. Striking effect of this disease is huge, so affects the lungs, heart, liver, spleen, and nervous system.
Defend against this disease did not get.
Toxoplasmosis
Carriers: cats
The animal usually the disease manifests itself. Agents can be located in the litter (excrement, dirty bulking) and wool of the animal. In this disease there is a strong increase in the lymph nodes, as well as a sharp increase in body temperature in humans.
Prevention follow basic rules of hygiene, do not let the cat outside, and don’t give her raw food.