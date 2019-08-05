Named Breakfast improves brain function
Want to have your brain worked all day? Right eat Breakfast. And a proper Breakfast, as established by Japanese scientists, is ice cream. About it reports The Independent.
A Japanese scientist, Arihiko Koga (Koga Yoshihiko) and his colleagues from Tokyo University of Kyorin (Kyorin University) conducted an experiment in which participants began each morning your Breakfast with three scoops of ice cream.
After this test underwent a series of tests aimed at assessing memory, reaction and other abilities. It turned out that those who ate ice cream, had better response, and better perceived than those who did not use this product. According to scientists, eating ice cream caused an increase in alpha waves in the brain.
It has been suggested that the cold ice cream just makes the human brain out of a sleepy state, causing a “shake”. That is not the case in the product itself, but in its temperature.
Then the scientists conducted a similar experiment, when Breakfast was offered to start not with ice cream, and with cups of cold water. In experimental there have indeed been some improvements, but they were not so clearly expressed, as after eating ice cream. Scientists emphasize that while a clear answer to the question of why ice cream stimulates the brain, scientists are yet. In addition, it is unclear whether to use a certain ice cream or any.