Named car brand that is better to buy new
Experts of the analytical Agency examined the results of sales of passenger cars over the first 7 months of 2019. It turned out that the market volume for new machines, on average, 3.5 times less than used. But each brand is the ratio is different.
The highest proportion of new cars in the total sales recorded at the Kia. The ratio of new and used cars from this Korean brand is 116,1 thousand to 143,4 thousands (1,2). In second place is Skoda with the ratio of new/used 1,3. Next is Renault (1,4), Hyundai (1,7), Volkswagen (2,2) and BMW (3,0).
The Mercedes-Benz vehicles sale of new and used cars correspond to the market average indicator in (3.5).
On the other hand, the maximum coefficient recorded from the Honda brand and 5.4. Behind her, with a large gap on this indicator, go Chevrolet (10,0), Ford (6.4) and Toyota (6,0), and Nissan (4,7) and Mazda (4,2). The ratio of new and used cars from the Japanese Mitsubishi close to the market average is 3.9.