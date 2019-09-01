Named coming from blogs about HLS danger
Nutritionists have called the main danger from Instagram blogs telling about a healthy lifestyle. It turned out, the promotion of proper nutrition can cause anorexia or an eating disorder.
A nutritionist from Britain, Renee McGregor said that patients with orthorexia physically can’t eat cake or pizza. People with an obsession round the clock monitor of the rating of the HLS-accounts which are non-professionals.
Professor Christina Han Brèche from the University of Philadelphia believes that the citizens orthorexia suffer from OCD-related anxiety, fears and obsessive thoughts. Disorder serves as an excellent ground for the development of eating behavior, has received a digital tool.
The disease is more common in wealthy people that can afford organic foods, exercise and detox programs. Ortoreksiya included in the official registry of the disease, as one of the products can lead to a deficiency of essential micronutrients.