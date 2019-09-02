Named coming from the swallowed gum danger
About the danger of accidentally swallowed gum there are various myths. Doctor-gastroenterologist Alexey Molodtsov has studied the issue and talked about possible health risks.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of medicines and foodstuffs considers the cud “non-food substance”, is not digested by the body. The human digestive system can extract from substance just sugar.
Chewing gum is composed of rubber that the manufacturer has added flavors and sweeteners. If swallowed, the stomach is a small piece of not be digestion of the rubber. The human body is capable of moving the product through the digestive tract and bring it together with feces. In the process the gum may adhere to the “garbage”, for example, a peel from sunflower seeds, which will lead to constipation, pain and obstruction. Without adequate treatment, the problem would have serious consequences.