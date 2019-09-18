Named common cause of bad moods and apathy
Another reason often walk in the fresh air.
The so-called “autumn depression” is a kind of reactions to the change of seasons and linked to changes in the body to a new schedule. To deal with this condition better not the tablets, and a good rest, vitamin meals and walks in the fresh air.
Train yourself to walk in the Park or the Park, and weekend in the woods, preferably away from the city and transport in any weather. Lack of oxygen inhibits the body and brain, and he indicates this by sleepiness and bad mood. Because often walk, and ventilate the room – it is a prerequisite of a struggle with bad mood and usatomu.
“Evening walk will not only help to improve sleep quality and psychological state. And to ventilate the home room and office space necessary in order not to fall into a sleepy condition and not to suffer in the workplace due to the complete unwillingness to do anything.
Now, when the street is not so hot, stop using air conditioning and open office all Windows – you feel that work has become easier”, — says the doctor.
It should also pay attention to your diet. The most useful products that help the production of endorphins include dark chocolate, bananas, red bell pepper, grapefruit, avocado. Also to cope with the autumn Blues and to put in order vessels will help unsaturated fatty acids. Because of them is a third structure of the brain. They improve blood circulation in cerebral vessels, making them more elastic. If the body lacks omega-3, our nerve cells — neurons — working in a reduced pace, causing reduced emotional background and there is a sense of longing. Because you have to include in the diet vegetable oils — olive, soybean, canola, sunflower, peanut. Fish, especially marine species.