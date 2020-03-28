Named condition of overcoming of crisis
For a successful exit from the current economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19, and also for successful rehabilitation and modernization of the European economy, the EU needs an ambitious multi-year budget for the 2021-2027 years, allowing the flexibility to respond to all possible challenges and crises.
This belief Thursday on the results of the teleconference of the heads of state and government of the EU was expressed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, reports UKRINFORM.
“We are now in the final year of the seven-year budget. The current crisis shows how important it is to have a budget that can help solve a difficult situation like this. We need a new ambitious European budget which will support the recovery of the European economy, on the one hand, and with another — will allow her to update as fast as circumstances permit”, — said the President of the European Commission.
According to her, this prospect now requires a clear and deliberate strategy out of the crisis.
“We now have on the ground are all measures to contain and slow the spread of the virus. Therefore, it is necessary to coordinate our decisions when, at a certain time, we would like to return to a normal state. We discussed efforts to develop an exit strategy from the crisis for the European Union,” said Ursula von der Leyen.
According to her, this strategy should be based on scientific recommendations and protocols that offer, when and how to exit measures, for example, to stop the practice of “social distancing”. On the basis of such recommendations will be worked out the strategy of recovery, which, when the time comes, will give the European economy a new start. It is therefore now important to maintain the key and healthy company and production that should contribute to the economic recovery, when will the restored normal order.
“We must give a global response to a global crisis. Today we also had our conversation in the format “the big twenty”. I suggested that the European Commission organized a charity online conference to mobilize funds for the development of a vaccine against Covid-19 to support the global initiative in this direction. Now we need solidarity between the countries-EU members, but we also need solidarity worldwide”, — said the President of the European Commission.