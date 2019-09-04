Named danger baked vegetables
The scientists said than for humans roasted vegetables. This method of cooking is considered the most correct, if you look from nutritionists, but the dish is a very real threat to teeth.
The study conducted by the specialists working at the University of Dundee. The results showed that roasting onions, zucchini, bell pepper provokes a jump in the level of acidity. According to experts, these vegetables better simmer or boil. Foods with a high acidity level affects dental health, particularly caries.
Experts conducted an experiment, in which cooked vegetable dish in different ways. They cooked the onion, zucchini, green peppers, eggplant and tomatoes, and also baked these products. In reality it was the same dishes, but the level of acidity of roasted vegetables was equivalent to that present in carbonated beverages.
Statistics show that 90% of dentists in the UK are regularly confronted with cases of acid erosion in patients. This issue is developing, and against the background of habit to drink fresh juices.