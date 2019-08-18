Named delicious foods that lower blood pressure

| August 18, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

To help drugs that reduce high blood pressure come products. Many of them are familiar to us from childhood, but not all known for their healing qualities. Today we will talk how to use common products to keep our blood pressure normal.

Названы вкусные продукты, которые снижают артериальное давление

Many have heard that pressure well reduced when taking drugs containing potassium and magnesium. But not everyone knows that these qualities have some products that many just love is sunflower seeds and pumpkin, as well as some types of nuts.

The presence of magnesium in sunflower seeds contributes to the expansion of blood vessels, due to which there is a decrease in pressure. Experts recommend to use only those seeds that are not salted.

Good effect on reduction of pressure nuts, in particular pistachios. The use of these nuts reduces peripheral vascular resistance or vasoconstriction. Also, doctors recommend to consume pistachios people prone to frequent palpitations. Experts noted the ability of these nuts to reduce heart rate.

Separate doctors mentioned the effects on the human body of cashew nuts. The use of this type of nut is recommended to reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks due to high pressure. All the case again to the high content of magnesium and potassium in cashew nuts. Besides, a sufficient iron content in this product helps to saturate the blood with oxygen and improves blood circulation. Another useful feature of cashew is the capacity contained in these nuts fatty acids, to normalize the level of cholesterol in the human body.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.