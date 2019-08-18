Named delicious foods that lower blood pressure
To help drugs that reduce high blood pressure come products. Many of them are familiar to us from childhood, but not all known for their healing qualities. Today we will talk how to use common products to keep our blood pressure normal.
Many have heard that pressure well reduced when taking drugs containing potassium and magnesium. But not everyone knows that these qualities have some products that many just love is sunflower seeds and pumpkin, as well as some types of nuts.
The presence of magnesium in sunflower seeds contributes to the expansion of blood vessels, due to which there is a decrease in pressure. Experts recommend to use only those seeds that are not salted.
Good effect on reduction of pressure nuts, in particular pistachios. The use of these nuts reduces peripheral vascular resistance or vasoconstriction. Also, doctors recommend to consume pistachios people prone to frequent palpitations. Experts noted the ability of these nuts to reduce heart rate.
Separate doctors mentioned the effects on the human body of cashew nuts. The use of this type of nut is recommended to reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks due to high pressure. All the case again to the high content of magnesium and potassium in cashew nuts. Besides, a sufficient iron content in this product helps to saturate the blood with oxygen and improves blood circulation. Another useful feature of cashew is the capacity contained in these nuts fatty acids, to normalize the level of cholesterol in the human body.