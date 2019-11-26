Named diet in order to avoid flu
American scientists conducted an experiment on rodents and found a way of eating that helps your body defend against the virus influenza A. we are Talking about a ketogenic diet.
The researchers distributed rodents in two groups – experimental and control. Animals from the first group a week before the infection with a flu virus And was put on ketone diet that is high in fat and low in carbohydrate intake. Other rodents ate a lot of food with high content of carbohydrates.
After virus infection revealed that animals of the first group is much easier to carry the disease. Also the survival rate among them was higher than among their counterparts in the second group.
Experts believe that diet if ketone diet activates cells of the immune system that lead to a special mucus, which can hold the virus of influenza A. this is stated in an article published in the journal Science Immunology.