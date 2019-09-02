Named diet reduces the risk of early death
Experts presented the results of a 29-year-old of studies indicating the benefits of a diet based on vegetable protein. This method of feeding strengthens the cardiovascular system and reduces the risk of early death.
Analysis of medical data of more than 12 100 people showed consume a lot of meat and foods high in refined carbohydrates, more likely to suffer from health problems than citizens who prefer vegetarian food. According to the study, patients whose diet is dominated by vegetables, and is present in small quantity of processed food, the risk of early death in 18-25% lower.
However, this does not mean that people should completely abandon animal products. Meat is rich in useful for the body in protein, but abuse experts do not advise because it can negatively affect the health of the heart and blood vessels. Plant food contains a vital for normal organ tissue. To replenish protein help nuts, beans, oily fish.