Named diet, rejuvenating brain cells
Nutrition affects state of the brain.
Scientists have created a diet that will help to protect against Alzheimer’s disease and delay the aging of the brain by as much as 8 years.
The diet name MIND was developed by the staff of the Medical center rush University on the basis of almost five years of research.
According to the authors of diet, nutrition is a major factor affecting the state of the brain.
“People need to eat at least three servings of whole grains, green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, nuts, legumes, wine, and poultry meat, berries and fish,” he described doctors optimal nutrition plan.
They explained that the berries you need to eat at least 2 times a week and fish at least 1 time a week. At the same time, the diet should be foods such as processed red meat, margarine, cheese, pastries and sweets, fried foods and fast food.
Scientists emphasize that meticulous adherence to the diet MIND can improve brain health, slowing the decline of cognitive abilities.
It is reported that the diet was compiled based on the results of a study in which scientists within 4.7 years conducted surveillance of 960 pensioners. The study participants were regularly checked for their level of cognitive abilities (tests for quality long-term and short-term memory, the ability of perception of the surrounding space, etc.).
It was found that people who followed a more disciplined diet MIND, had 7.5 years younger brain. “The results also showed that this diet can 50% reduce the risk of development of Alzheimer’s disease” — concluded the researchers.